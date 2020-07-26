Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Mohsin Khan's shattered act as Kartik leaves fans emotional; Shower praises

Mohsin Khan as Kartik is winning hearts all over again with his emotional act recently in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans cannot stop praising him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been waiting to see a rather emotional track on the show as they love seeing their favourite couple Kaira in intense scenes. Well, looks like the makers are fulfilling their demands especially with the upcoming track where Kartik will be seen emotionally shattered after he receives a call from Sita. Naira will try to prove him innocent in the upcoming episodes but before that, the makers shared a small glimpse of an emotional scene of Kartik which has been portrayed very well by Mohsin.

Meanwhile, speaking of Mohsin and Shivangi, their onscreen pairing as Kaira is immensely loved and appreciated. The show has managed to hook the audience in most weeks and the makers are trying their best to get back to their top position again. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

Both Shivangi and Mohsin continue to promote the show on their respective social media platforms.

Credits :Twitter

