Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Mohsin Khan's shattered act as Kartik leaves fans emotional; Shower praises
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been waiting to see a rather emotional track on the show as they love seeing their favourite couple Kaira in intense scenes. Well, looks like the makers are fulfilling their demands especially with the upcoming track where Kartik will be seen emotionally shattered after he receives a call from Sita. Naira will try to prove him innocent in the upcoming episodes but before that, the makers shared a small glimpse of an emotional scene of Kartik which has been portrayed very well by Mohsin.
Pure souls Putting each other first,Putting the family first ..Always..#Kaira
This caption “O More saiyaan” and intense kaira we r in for an emotional ride n @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 ‘s spectacular performances yet again #Yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/2CUjVF01re
— mahamkhan (@maham_kaira) July 25, 2020
loved so many scenes today but the attempted revelation of kartik was my fav. just can’t get over with the beauty kartik gathered all he could n tried to slip in that he is leaving her& he just witnessed the tip of volcano naira’s fear just reached him & he dodged it #yrkkh
— Vanaja (@vanajaavad) July 25, 2020
I like Morey Saiyan too but there is one song I am subconsciously humming in my head from past few days. It's playing since the day kaira pictures are released
"Teri Meri " ft kaira @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 #Kaira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/09XSwmMaiK
— Kaira Ki Saheli (@kaira_anupama) July 26, 2020
I should look for adjectives to praise @momo_mohsin as #KartikGoenka what an acting I’m out of words to explain be his sadness and at the same time the way he laughed. I can’t even explain how proud I’m about your acting skills @momo_mohsin #MohsinKhan #KartikGoenka #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/BVLPjp4F7s
— swathiv (@swathisatya) July 26, 2020
This Scene
It was so hard to see #KartikGoenka counting hours left, smiling before everyone, but crying alone!
It was so emotional
So phenomenally portrayed..@momo_mohsin #MohsinKhan #KartikGoenka #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/m2KwvFpbhL
— swathiv (@swathisatya) July 26, 2020
Meanwhile, speaking of Mohsin and Shivangi, their onscreen pairing as Kaira is immensely loved and appreciated. The show has managed to hook the audience in most weeks and the makers are trying their best to get back to their top position again. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.
Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan pose for a cute selfie; Kaira fans can't keep calm
Both Shivangi and Mohsin continue to promote the show on their respective social media platforms.