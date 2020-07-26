  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Mohsin Khan's shattered act as Kartik leaves fans emotional; Shower praises

Mohsin Khan as Kartik is winning hearts all over again with his emotional act recently in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans cannot stop praising him.
8254 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Mohsin Khan's shattered act as Kartik leaves fans emotional; Shower praisesYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Mohsin Khan's shattered act as Kartik leaves fans emotional; Shower praises
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been waiting to see a rather emotional track on the show as they love seeing their favourite couple Kaira in intense scenes. Well, looks like the makers are fulfilling their demands especially with the upcoming track where Kartik will be seen emotionally shattered after he receives a call from Sita. Naira will try to prove him innocent in the upcoming episodes but before that, the makers shared a small glimpse of an emotional scene of Kartik which has been portrayed very well by Mohsin. 

Fans cannot stop praising Mohsin for the class act. While one fan said, "It was so hard to see #KartikGoenka counting hours left, smiling before everyone, but crying alone! It was so emotional Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceLoudly crying face. So phenomenally portrayed (sic)", another read, "#KartikGoenka the stressed anxiety disrupt the way he emoted from his eyes, his expressions goes throught a complete transition form was commedable Clapping hands signClapping hands signClapping hands sign Hatts off for his fanstastic acting..what an amazing actor u r Mohsin."





Meanwhile, speaking of Mohsin and Shivangi, their onscreen pairing as Kaira is immensely loved and appreciated. The show has managed to hook the audience in most weeks and the makers are trying their best to get back to their top position again. The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus. 

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan pose for a cute selfie; Kaira fans can't keep calm

Both Shivangi and Mohsin continue to promote the show on their respective social media platforms.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement