Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Naira back in 'sherni' mode as Vedika challenges her to take away Kartik
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be witnessing a new twist in the upcoming episodes if the new promo is considered. As Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi as Kaira complete 1000 episodes, the two will yet again have to wave through a hurdle before finally becoming one. The new promo for the show sees Vedika challenging Naira that she will never get Kartik instigating the 'sherni' mode in Naira who rebuts Vedika saying, 'you will soon know why my husband calls me 'sherni''.
Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi completed 1000 episodes of Kaira and to celebrate the milestone, the team cut a cake with Pinkvilla. They also said that they have always been truthful to each other about their performances and that is what keeps the chemistry alive. "I think we are always critical of our performance. We always feel like we can do it better. But we talk about it very frankly. If she doesn't like any of my scenes, she tells me directly and I do the same. That is how it has been for the past 3 and a half or four years. We communicate directly about it," the duo reiterated.
