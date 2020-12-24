Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Naira to die in upcoming twist; Kartik performs last rites

Fans can gear up to witness the emotional track in the coming days as makers have released a new video showing Naira’s death.

Star Plus's most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan is once again ready to shock its audience with an unexpected twist. The new twist is surely going to break many hearts. The makers have released a new promo showing Kartik aka Moshin Khan performing the last rites of his wife Naira aka Shivangi Joshi. As per the new video, Naira is going to die in the show. The new promo has already made fans upset a lot as they have been sharing the clip on other social platforms.

In the video, Kartik is seen wearing white kurta pajama and remembering his lady love Naira. While performing last rites, he says, “Sab kuch tumne sikhaya tha, par akele rehna kaun sikhayega (You have taught me everything in life except one thing that how to live without you).” The video has been released on Star Plus's official Twitter handle and the caption reads, “Kartik ko kehni hogi, zindagi ki sabse mushkil alvida! Kya reh payega wo, ho kar Naira se juda?” The video also shows the happy times that Kartik and Naira have spent together.

Fans have flooded the comment section demanding not to kill Naira's character on the show. Kartik and Naira chemistry has been winning hearts and is the most loved on-screen pair. However, Shivangi Joshi has not released any statement on leaving the show. So, it is expected that another major twist is kept for the future.

Take a look at the promo:

Currently, the show is running Dr. Riddhima’s track. She is a child psychologist and is treating Kairav. Her entry has brought many twists and turns in Naira and Kartik life.

