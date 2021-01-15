Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is back in a new avatar; WATCH

Fans are excited to see Shivangi Joshi in a new role. The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have released her new look.

Even after so many years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched serials on television. It continues to wow audiences with its storyline. Right from Akshara and Naitik to Naira and Kartik, the show garnered an overwhelming response. In the recent episode, viewers have witnessed an emotional track. Currently, it is shown that Naira has died and her family members, especially Kartik is heartbroken. He is not ready to accept the truth that Naira is no more.

But a promo video has been released by the Star Plus channel showing Naira in a new avatar. Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is back in the show with a new character. The promo shows Kartik has believed that Naira is no more and has to live without her. But he stops suddenly in front of a boxing ring where we see Naira. She is dressed as a boxer. Fans are also happy seeing Shivangi Joshi back and started commenting saying ‘Sherani is back’.

The video is captioned as “Kartik ko aage badhne se baar baar rok rahi hain Naira ki yaadein. Par kya Naira ki honewaali hai waapsi? Ya phir ye kahaani le rahi hai koi nayaa mod? Janne ke liye dekhiye.”

Take a look at the promo here:

Earlier, rumours were going on that Shivangi Joshi has left the show as her death angle was shown in the serial. But Shivangi had dismissed all such rumours. Speaking to The Times of India, Shivangi Joshi had urged all the fans to keep calm.

Credits :Star Plus Instagram

