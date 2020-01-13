Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Kaira's vivah is FINALLY happening; WATCH

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan shoot for the wedding sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Don't miss.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role completed 11 years of the telecast on January 12. The show will be taking a huge leap soon in February and before that, a Kaira vivah had been pending for the longest time and guess what? The makers have finally decided to fulfil fans wishes. In a new promo shared, Naira and Kartik will be seen getting married finally.

Clad in a red lehenga choli which is heavily embellished, Shivangi looked pretty as ever while Mohsin complimented her in an embellished sherwani set. The two looked beautiful together as they shot for the shaadi sequence leaving fans extremely excited. In a video, the duo congratulated the team on achieving the great feat. They said," Congratulations team YRKKH on completion of 11 years." The video was shot during the shoot of their wedding sequence.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the two opened up on what keeps them going, their favourite scene, a scene they would like to do it a different way and more. "I think we are always critical of our performance. We always feel like we can do it better. But we talk about it very frankly. If she doesn't like any of my scenes, she tells me directly and I do the same. That is how it has been for the past 3 and a half or four years. We communicate directly about it," said the two remembering a scene they would like to redo.

