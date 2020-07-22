Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Sita cancels the deal as Naira's plan is exposed; Kartik to solve the matter

In a shocking state of events, Naira's plan will be foiled as Sita Chaudhary will get to know about it. However, Kartik will step in to handle the entire situation. Check out the promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the popular daily soaps which have returned to the silver screen again after a long hiatus. The fresh episodes of the show have received a positive response from the audience because of the new twist in the tale. For the unversed, Naira had devised a plan to convince a Sita Chaudhary for financing the Goenkas during the crisis. The circumstances even force her to play the card of her identical twin Tina.

However, as per the latest promo of the show, Naira’s plan backfires as Sita Chaudhary gets to know about it and bursts out at the Goenka family. Not only that but she also cancels the deal with them and leaves the house despite Naira’s repeated requests to her. However, what happens in the next scene is sure to leave the audience in deep shock. An excited Kartik enters the house a little later and says that Sita has forgiven the family and is ready for the deal.

But Naira is not convinced about the same and questions Kartik about it. Well, we will have to wait for the upcoming episodes of the show to know what exactly Kartik did to convince Sita Chaudhary. Meanwhile, the latest actress to join Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is Alka Kaushal who plays the role of Sita, a noted financier who comes forward to help Goenka’s during their financial crisis that had happened because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

