Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai PROMO: Sita catches Kartik flirting with Tina; Naira’s plan to get EXPOSED

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode is going to witness a huge twist in the tale as Naira's plan is almost on the verge of getting exposed. Read on for further details.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been winning the hearts of the audience for a very long time. Fans rejoiced when fresh episodes of the show began airing sometime back after a hiatus of almost three months. The best part is that Shivangi Joshi who plays the role of Naira is now seen in double roles. Yes, you heard it right! Naira is forced by circumstances to play the card of her identical twin Tina and this leads to some confusion too.

But it seems like trouble awaits both Kartik and Naira as can be seen in the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It so happens that Sita Chaudhary for whom the entire drama is being enacted by the couple spots Kartik with Tina (Naira’s lookalike). What happens next is a heated confrontation between her and Kartik and Naira. For the unversed, the drama of twins was enacted so that Sita couldn’t step back from financing the Goenka’s who are at loss due to the pandemic.

Well, we will have to watch the upcoming episodes of the show to know the challenges coming ahead for Kartik, Naira, and the entire Goenka family post the confrontation. Apart from that, the latest addition to the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family is Alka Kaushal who plays the role of Sita Chaudhary, a financier who comes forward to assist the Goenka’s who are in debt because of the unprecedented situation.

Check out the promo below:

