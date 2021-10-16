Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi bids an emotional adieu to Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan

As the main leads of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi bid adieu after 5 years, the producer of the show shared an emotional post on social media. The duo received a lot of love from the audience for their characters Kartik and Naira. In the further track, it was shown that Naira died and her lookalike Sirat was introduced in the show. The new pair was also appreciated by the audience.

In a post shared by the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi penned an emotional note for the duo as he thanked them for the incredible journey. The ace producer wrote, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? The Rishta: Bond Regard Mutual Respect Forever. Thu Thu Thu. The Journey Together Kal Aaj Aur.." Kal" Mohsin and Shivangi who symbolise the best what a Jodi team together can achieve.. Each moment every minute detail is fresh in my mind our first meeting..the day u were signed,the first outdoor ,the first scene.. The Nervousness excitement which carried foward each day.. The achievement the awards.. The desire to give our best ..thru toughest schedules..trying times made easy with enthusiasm positivity synergy together.. The toughest days..the brightest days.. The good days the not so good.. I held ur hand ..u held my hand.. NO we held each other's hand.. irrespective of what comments .. we knew the truth ...our unconditional respect and faith remained Supreme.. And so much more...... Hatts of to the entire team of Star Plus..yrkkh writers creatives director editor dop stylist music production ..the unit crew How all worked together for and with u and we together created the best chapters...ur hardwork dedication made every moment exemplary Special thanks to the fans viewers audience who made u me and us This Rishta Will Remain.. Like I told u ..we will not say goodbye or thank u to each other or say farewell ..as the Journey has just started together Thu Thu ThuA rishta which goes beyond a show a character or jodi.. Like I said to u both my main responsibility and concern for u both starts now ..when "kids are not home" But home will always be home DKP"and our journey has just started so no goodbye to fans or viewers.. Extremely happy and proud of u both. May God give u the very best always Regards And Lots Of Love Mohsin And Shivangi Thu Thu Thu."

See the post here:

Numerous celebrities and fans commented on the post as they called Shivangi and Mohsin the best jodi on Indian television.

Shaheer Sheikh wrote, “Most loved jodi of Indian television @khan_mohsinkhan and @shivangijoshi18. And the man behind it @rajan.shahi.543”.

Rupali Ganguly shared, “The best jodi ever on ITV. So much to learn from them. @khan_mohsinkhan such a gentleman and @shivangijoshi18 there is a special connect with you. And ur heartft words in this appreciation post @rajan.shahi.543”.

Charrul Malik commented, “Yeh hi toh sacha rishta hai. Stay blessed... Cheers!! @rajan.shahi.543 @khan_mohsinkhan @shivangijoshi18”.

Adhvik Mahajan wrote, “Beautifully written sir... best wishes to you three and YRKKH team for an amazing future ahead”. Madalsa Sharma and Pankhuri Awasthy dropped heart emojis.



