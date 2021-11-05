Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ayush Viz gets married to long time girlfriend in Jammu

Popular television actor Ayush Viz is living the best days of his life as the actor recently got married to ladylove Sakshi Kohli. The couple tied the wedding knot in an intimate ceremony at Jammu on 31st October. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared details of his wedding on with TOI.

He said that when his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started, his bond with Sakshi also began. But they couldn’t sustain it and broke up. But even after many glitches, they always found their way back to each other. He said that he thinks it is because of the strong bond that they share. Finally in January this year he asked her for marriage and that is how it went ahead.

Talking about the marriage ceremonies, he said, “I chose to have a ceremony in Jammu because we didn’t want to have a grand wedding. It was with our family and some close friends. But it was a typical Sooraj Barjatya type of a wedding where right from joota chupai to entering on a horse happened. It was fun and magical. Now I will have a function in Mumbai as well where I will invite my industry friends,” adds Ayush.

He also shared that Sakshi is a counsellor by profession and has moved to Mumbai with Ayush. He added that she is still adjusting to the city. In Mumbai things are fast-paced, but he is sure she will feel at home soon.

He is not a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai anymore, but it will always remain close to his heart. Ayush said, “I hope we have a reunion soon because I miss everyone from the cast and crew. The show has taken a leap and I hope this is as successful as the previous ones were."



