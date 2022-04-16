Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat blessed with a baby boy

The most awaited day for the couple Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyesh Rawat has finally arrived as they embraced parenthood. The duo is blessed with a baby boy and the couple will be making an official announcement soon. The actress has been offering glimpses of her pregnancy phase on social media.

A few days ago, Mohena came live on Instagram to share how her fans organised for a virtual surprise baby shower. Overwhelmed with the response, Mohena wrote, “VIRTUAL BABY SHOWER Thank you to everyone for the lovely surprise. The virtual baby shower was amazing. Lots of love to all.”

Mohena’s husband Suyesh and one of her close friends Amey Mehta along with the family members hosted a baby shower for her. In the glimpses from the baby shower, she was seen having a gala time with her family and playing games. Mohena had then written, “Thank you for the most amazing Baby shower I could get @vasundhrarajlaxmi I was so so overwhelmed and so beautifully surprised by this. Will never forget this day. The games , the decor everything was just amazing. Love you so much.”

Mohena hails from the royal family of Rewa in Madhya Pradesh. She married politician and businessman Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2019.

She is currently living in Mumbai.

