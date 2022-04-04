Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena Kumari Singh shares a glimpse of her baby shower

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari is expecting her first baby with husband Suyesh Rawat. The actress received a surprise baby shower from her friends recently and she was amazed by the sweet surprise. Mohena's hubby Suyesh was also part of the surprise baby shower that her close friends and family members organised for her.

Mohena and one of her friends Amey took to their Instagram handles and shared a few glimpses from the surprise party. The video starts with Mohena entering the venue and getting surprised. She was seen getting emotional watching all the arrangements and the surprise. The video also shows the soon-to-be-parents Mohena and Suyesh beside cakes along with kids. The venue looked delightful with lights, decor with 'Baby Rawat' banner and colourful balloons.

During the surprise baby shower, the entire Rawat family and Mohena's friends also played different games. They tried different challenges from ace, couple challenges, fun couple question-answer rounds and more.

Mom-to-be Mohena got emotional and penned a sweet note in the comment section for her friends, she wrote, "This video is going to be one of my fav videos ever @mehtaamey. It was such a special moment. I was totally and so beautifully surprised. Thank you so so much @vasundhrarajlaxmi you made my pregnancy days 10 times more special. your hard work paid off and you made the day so memorable with all your games, this lovely decor and all the fun we had. @suyeshrawat , Baby Sumo and I are so lucky to have you all in our lives. Also all the people who missed the baby shower… I’m so so sorry but Bhabisa tried her best to inform whoever she could. And we missed all those who weren’t there and we look forward to meeting you all super duper soon."

In another post, she had captioned it as, “Thank you for the most amazing Baby shower I could get @vasundhrarajlaxmi I was so so overwhelmed and so beautifully surprised by this. Will never forget this day. The games , the decor everything was just amazing. Love you so much.” Mohena is all set to welcome her first baby this month.

See post here-

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh shares news of her pregnancy with baby bump pics