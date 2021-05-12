Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan & Karan Kundrra share friendship goals; See BTS pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actors Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundra share off-screen pictures as they have fun on the sets of the show.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is deemed as one of the longest-running and successful daily soaps of TV screens. The show is characterized by its talented cast and fabulous acting. The audience loves to watch the romantic chemistry of the leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. In the recent plot of the show, it was shown that Kartik is going to get married to Naira’s lookalike Sirat. But things take a new turn with the entry of Ranveer, played by Karan Kundrra. The relationship and understanding between Sirat and Kartik is disrupted with the entry of Sirat’s past love Ranveer.

While the actors Moshin Khan and Karan Kundrra are at crossroads on the show, the duo shares a great bond apart from the shoot. Mohsin Khan had also shared pictures with Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra as they were enjoying the gala time. The BTS pictures of Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Karan Kundrra will give major friendship goals. The actors are often seen having fun on the sets after the shoot.

In the upcoming episodes, Kartik will be seen uniting Sirat and Ranveer. But he becomes worried about his son Kairav as he had become emotionally attached to Sirat. It is going to be extremely interesting to see the triangle between Sirat, Ranveer, and Kartik, as new twists will be unfolded in future episodes.

