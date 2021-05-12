  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan & Karan Kundrra share friendship goals; See BTS pics

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actors Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundra share off-screen pictures as they have fun on the sets of the show.
4432 reads Mumbai
Karan Kundrra Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan & Karan Kundrra share friendship goals; See BTS pics
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is deemed as one of the longest-running and successful daily soaps of TV screens. The show is characterized by its talented cast and fabulous acting. The audience loves to watch the romantic chemistry of the leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. In the recent plot of the show, it was shown that Kartik is going to get married to Naira’s lookalike Sirat. But things take a new turn with the entry of Ranveer, played by Karan Kundrra. The relationship and understanding between Sirat and Kartik is disrupted with the entry of Sirat’s past love Ranveer.

While the actors Moshin Khan and Karan Kundrra are at crossroads on the show, the duo shares a great bond apart from the shoot. Mohsin Khan had also shared pictures with Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra as they were enjoying the gala time. The BTS pictures of Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, and Karan Kundrra will give major friendship goals. The actors are often seen having fun on the sets after the shoot. 

See post here- 

In the upcoming episodes, Kartik will be seen uniting Sirat and Ranveer. But he becomes worried about his son Kairav as he had become emotionally attached to Sirat. It is going to be extremely interesting to see the triangle between Sirat, Ranveer, and Kartik, as new twists will be unfolded in future episodes.

Also read- From love at first sight to breakup; Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundra’s relationship timeline

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
Karan Kundrra pulls off a risky stunt on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets; Asks fans to not attempt it
Anusha Dandekar shares cryptic post after ex Karan Kundrra opens up about their breakup; Says ‘I am honest’
YRKKH’s Mohsin Khan sets the stage on fire with his groovy dance moves, fans send love and appreciation
Karan Kundrra recalls the best days of his life as he marks 12 years of Kitani Mohabbat Hai
Bye Bye 2020: Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan to Mohsin Khan; Top TV 10 actors who impressed viewers
International Iconic Awards 2020: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan & others make a stylish appearance at the event