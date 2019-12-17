Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan's playful pose for a photoshoot wins our heart; SEE PIC
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan has been redefining handsomeness in his latest posts. For a photoshoot, many of our favourite actors picked up a unique style and looks like Khan was in a playful mood. Wearing a white shirt with a blue coloured waistcoat paired with a striped jacket and blue pants, Mohsin exuded only hotness in his picture. To give it an edge, Mohsin held a ball in his finger while posing at a game station.
He had revealed that he is his own critic. "I don't ask too much for feedback but I try and push them to reveal what they thought about a scene indirectly. None of my friends watches the show so much otherwise." His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi on the show is one of the major highlights for the show. The duo complete 1000 episodes of Kaira and fans have been ecstatic about it.
