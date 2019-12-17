Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan's playful pose for a photoshoot wins our heart; SEE PIC

Mohsin Khan's playful look for a photoshoot is unmissable. The actor plays the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan has been redefining handsomeness in his latest posts. For a photoshoot, many of our favourite actors picked up a unique style and looks like Khan was in a playful mood. Wearing a white shirt with a blue coloured waistcoat paired with a striped jacket and blue pants, Mohsin exuded only hotness in his picture. To give it an edge, Mohsin held a ball in his finger while posing at a game station.

We absolutely love his style in the picture! Mohsin is one of the most sought after actors on Indian Television. He was ranked 8th in the Sexiest Asian Men list and the actor quite lives up to that label. He is also one of the most celebrated actors. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mohsin had opened up on how his journey to showbiz begun and why he doesn't get carried away by the immense success.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on Dec 16, 2019 at 11:30pm PST

He had revealed that he is his own critic. "I don't ask too much for feedback but I try and push them to reveal what they thought about a scene indirectly. None of my friends watches the show so much otherwise." His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi on the show is one of the major highlights for the show. The duo complete 1000 episodes of Kaira and fans have been ecstatic about it.

Did you like Mohsin's photoshoot look? Let us know in the comments section below.

