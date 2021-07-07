  1. Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naksh aka Shehzad Shaikh attributes his fame and growth to the show

14772 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2021 03:10 pm
Shehzad Shaikh attributes his fame to YRKKH Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Naksh aka Shehzad Shaikh attributes his fame and growth to the show
The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on television sets. Shehzad Shaikh plays the role of Naksh in the show, and he feels blessed to be part of this prestigious show. The actor shares that unlike any other show, this daily soap focuses on the growth of the main characters as well as the side characters also. The actor talked exclusively with TellyChakkar about his journey in the show.

Shehzad Shaikh shared that, “It has been an honour to be associated with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Coming on the sets every day and being seen on television is a dream come true for any television actor.”

Talking about the importance given to his role as a side character in the daily soap YRKKH, he said, “I feel blessed and usually actors who are seen in supporting roles do not get to be seen so much but here I can see that my character has grown and I have got a lot of fame through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show has given me an opportunity to enhance my craft and I am very happy about it.”

He has also attributed his fame and success to the show as he has got good work apart from the show. Talking about his other projects, he said, “Tables have definitely turned for me as I also got an opportunity to feature in Anamika, an upcoming web series by Vikram Bhatt where I star opposite Sunny Leone.”

