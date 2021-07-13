Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ranveer aka Karan Kundrra gets violent in an epsiode; Watch VIDEO

Karan Kundrra aka Ranveer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai breaks mirror in anger in an episode. Shares the reel on his social media.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running and highly popular shows on television. The recent plot of the show is full of intense drama and action. Narendranath has been trying to frame Sirat for cheating on Ranveer with Kartik. But his plans fail as Kartik gets hold of the photographer. On the other hand, Sirat realises that she is in love with Kartik and not Ranveer, but she decides to avoid her feelings as she is married to the latter.

But the real problem arises at wedding anniversary of Manish and Swarna, when Ranveer hears the voice recording of Sirat, where she has confessed her love for Kartik. This leaves Ranveer hurt and heartbroken. He feels betrayed by Sirat and has lost the love of his life. He immediately leaves the Goenka house without talking to Sirat. As he reaches home, he is filled with anger for Sirat and he takes out his anger by breaking things in his room. Karan Kundrra, who plays the role of Ranveer in the show, has shared a video of the sequence. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Mornings #reels do not try this at home :)”

Karan Kundrra is getting highly appreciated for his role in the show. He is shown as the husband of Sirat, who goes against his father to marry her. The actor was last seen on the TV screens as the host of the reality show Dating Aaj Kal.

