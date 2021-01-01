Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi calls 2020 ‘roller coaster’ in emotional note & gears up for 2021

Shivangi Joshi has penned down her overall experience for the year 2020. She even expressed what she felt when she lost her grandparents in the note as she bid adieu to the year gone by and welcomed the new one.

As we step in 2021 and bring the year full of hopes and positivity, television industry celebrities have shared wishes for their fans on their respective social handles. Stars like Rupali Ganguly, , Surbhi Jyoti were among the first to wish their fans. And now telly town's beloved, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi has also joined the bandwagon and extended her warm wishes. The actress also shared an emotional note while dropping a beautiful picture on her Instagram.

Sharing the photo, Shivangi wrote, “I usually don't pen my thoughts like this, but this year totally calls for one. 2020, an year noons will forget. This year has come with a lot of emotions. From losing my grandparents to not shooting for months, something which I have not been used to. This year also taught me alot of things, to value time for family to having self time, again something which I have not been used to. I learnt alot this year, helped people as much as I could.”

Further she revealed what all she did amid 2020’s lockdown period and how she handled the stress of it all. She wrote, “I found time for myself and spoke to people whom I could not for years. I laughed alot, spoke alot, cried alot, missed a lot , stressed alot and prayed alot. To sum up, I can only say that 2020 has been a roller coaster ride, with ups and downs but the good part is that the journey of this ride ends here and here we are ready to board another eventful coaster ride called 2021.#lastpostof2020.”

Her co-actors like Aditi Bhatia commented on her picture and wrote, ‘So proud of you.’ Lata Saberwal also commented, “Proud of you girl…way to go.”

Meanwhile, Shivangi is playing the lead role in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. YRKKH is one of the longest-running shows on TV and is very much loved by viewers. Kartik and Naira are among the popular reel couples and fans shower heaps of praise on them.

