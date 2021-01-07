Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi denies leaving the show: Would request fans to continue loving us

Shivangi Joshi shares her thoughts on hearing of Naira’s death sequence for the first time. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to surprise its audience with upcoming twists.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the longest-running and popular shows, has a huge fan base. Right from Akshara-Naitik to Naira and Kartik, the show has also won audiences’ hearts. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's chemistry is most loved by the audience. But recently, the makers shocked the audience by releasing a promo showing Naira’s death. Fans were unable to take this twist and started demanding to stop this track. With it rumours also started that Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is leaving the show.

Speaking to The Time of India, Shivangi Joshi finally cleared the air and said that she is not leaving the show. “I urge fans to keep calm. In the coming 10 days, everyone will get to know. Right now we can't say much about the upcoming story. I request all fans to keep loving the show as they have been doing,” she added. The show has managed to keep all on their toes for the last week. The current track is showing Naira has fallen in a pit and the family members have called the rescue team to find her. Naksh and Kartik are worried about Naira and the flashback starts.

Coming back to Shivangi Joshi’s reaction when she first time heard about Naira’s death sequence, she said, “I was shocked and was not able to control my tears. I did not want to cry but just couldn’t control it.”

The promo video released by the channel shows Kartik in white kurta pajama and remembering his love Naira. As he performs last rites, he says, “Sab kuch tumne sikhaya tha, par akele rehna kaun sikhayega (You have taught me everything in life except one thing that how to live without you).” The video was released on Star Plus's official Twitter handle.

