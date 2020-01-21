Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi pens a sweet anniversary wish for parents & shares party photos

Shivangi Joshi has shared some adorable pictures of her parents and wished them on their Anniversary. She has shared some pictures from the party.

Shivangi Joshi is cloud nine for many reasons. Firstly her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also starring Mohsin Khan in the lead role completed 11 years of the telecast on January 12. The show will be taking a huge leap soon in February. The second reason is that Shivangi has also ventured into short films for the first time and what better than having your first short film listed to feature at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress will be seen making her debut at Cannes this year and she cannot be more excited.

And now, Shivangi has shared some adorable pictures of her parents and wished them on their Anniversary. Sharing cute pictures of her mom and dad, Shivangi wrote, "Happy anniversary..#23yearsofmarriage." In the second post, we can see the actress is having a gala time with her family by dancing and cutting the yummy cake. Shivangi, who is donning a black and white checkered dress wrote, "Missed @sheetal_joshi_official @amit.dangwal @ankit.dangwal.37 Location:- @radda.mumbai" with black heart emojis. Looks like her family had a great party celebrating Shivangi's parents 23rd Anniversary.

Speaking about making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Shivangi had said, “I am super ecstatic about this. At Cannes, you also need to look good, so I’ll be beginning my preps for looks a month in advance. There is still time for it.” Speaking about her character in the film, the actress said that it was a different experience for her because this character was different from Naira. “I had to change my acting style a bit and I thoroughly enjoyed the process,” Shivangi replied.

