Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s debut movie Our Own Sky to miss Cannes premiere due to COVID 19?

After winning hearts with her performance as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi is all set to venture into the silver screen business now.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talked about actresses of the television industry. The diva, who is seen playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has successfully carved a niche for herself and enjoys a massive fan following. And while Shivangi has been ruling the small screen for quite some time now, there are reports that she will soon be hitting the big screen with her upcoming project Our Own Sky also starring Aditya Khurana and South actress Asifa Haque. In fact, according to the media reports, Shivangi was supposed to make an appearance in the prestigious Cannes film festival as her debut movie was said to be premiered at the event.

Needless to say, her fans were over the moon with this news. However, as per the recent buzz, Our Own Sky will not be premiered at the Cannes Festival. Reportedly, this decision was taken in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak which has even led to the postponement of the prestigious event. Talking about the same, producer Mohammed Nagaman Lateef told Spotboye that while Our Own Sky won’t be hitting Cannes, they are planning to release it on the OTT platform.

“People would have got to see only photos of Shivangi, Aditya and Asifa maybe if we'd gone to Cannes. The film would have never got screens here as 's Lines did. So now our POA is to re-edit the film and make it to a length of about 45 minutes so that it is suited for OTT,” he added.

On the other hand, Asifa, who is upset with her movie not being premiered at Cannes, is hopeful that people love the efforts they had put in for Our Own Sky. She said, “I feel bad because it was for Cannes. Of course, there are valid reasons but we had worked very hard; I just hope that people appreciate it.”

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Spotboye

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×