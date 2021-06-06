Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi shares video with the ‘Sugar Rush’ filter; Fans say ‘Cute’

Shivangi Joshi is leaving no stone unturned in entertaining her fans from her present character Sirat. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram.

Television actress Shivangi Joshi needs no introduction. She enjoys a massive fan following and is very popular for her role of Naira in the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has been part of the show for a long time. After the death of Naira, she came back to the show as Sirat. She once again made viewers fall in love with her present character. She regularly shares new pictures and videos on her Instagram. Recently, she has shared a video using the ‘Sugar Rush’ filter and left fans mesmerised by her look.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘When your filter gets a sugar rush! Has this happened to you guys ever? #instagram #reelsinstagram.’ In the video, she is seen all dressed as a doll with pink blush on her cheeks. She has opted for a braided hairstyle and her makeup game is on. She has used shimmer eye shadow with dark kajal. The actress is talking to herself where she revealed she is having a sugar rush and also asked fans if they ever felt something like this.

As soon as she shared the video, it went viral and fans started dropping comments. They are calling her cute. One of the users wrote, ‘Whyyy are you so freaking cute.’

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Currently, the show is witnessing high voltage drama. Sirat and Ranveer are married now and have started their new life. Here Kartik has started missing Sirat but does not disclose it to anyone. However, his son Kairav understands it and calls Sirat to say that Kartik is missing her. After hearing this she became impatient and decided to leave for Goenka Mansion immediately. It will be interesting to see their equation now.

