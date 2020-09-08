Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar test negative for COVID 19

As Samir Onkar from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress tested negative for COVID 19, he expressed his gratitude towards the team for their constant support.

It hasn’t been long when seven members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team including actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar were tested positive for COVID 19. The actors took a break from the shoot and were sent into home quarantine. And now as per a recent update, Sachin, Swati and Samir have tested negative for COVID 19. Talking about the same, Samir, who plays the role of Samarth Goenka in the show, is overjoyed about recovering from the deadly virus.

Samir asserted that while he was advised for home quarantine, he made sure to follow all the protocols and required diet. He even recalled how the second test made him anxious. Samir said, "I am thankful to the God and to all my well wishers for their blessings and prayers because of whom I got this super speedy recovery without any damage The test for the 2nd time felt like awaiting an exam’s result since I had heard from so many people that it can again come positive even after 2 or 3 weeks. So, I was just praying with my fingers crossed that it must be NEGATIVE. I had followed a required diet followed by juices, coconut water, more of salad and fruits and multivitamins. And almost every day I was getting calls from my co-actors and crew members."

Furthermore, Samir expressed his gratitude towards the producers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and his team for being in constant touch with him. The young actor also stated that he has been missing going to sets. He even spoke about his quarantine period and stated it was a little difficult for him as he was missing shooting. "This time I had almost lost my patience because, firstly, I had no symptoms at all as it was asymptomatic or maybe by the grace of god my body has strong tolerance capacity but still I had to be at home because of COVID positive report and secondly, I was missing the shoots a lot and felt irritated sometimes because most of the cast is shooting and I am under house arrest. It was way difficult from the last lockdown when everyone was at home. My sympathy for all the COVID patients who are fighting this disease. May God gives all of them the strength to fight with it," Samir added.

