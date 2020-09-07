Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sachin Tyagi tests negative for COVID 19 but will NOT resume shoots; Here's why

Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had been diagnosed with Coronavirus a few weeks ago. The actor has finally tested COVID-19 negative but is not likely to return to the sets for shooting soon. Here's the reason behind it.

The fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were left shocked, as a few weeks ago, Sachin Tyagi and some other members from the YRKKH team were diagnosed with Coronavirus. Following this, the shooting was halted, and some actors returned to shoot after a few days as per guidelines. Now, in the recent development, it is reported that Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Kartik's father (Mohsin Khan) Manish Goenka has finally been tested negative for COVID 19. Yes, the actor was undergoing treatment, has recovered from the virus, his latest COVID-19 test results have come negative.

A source close to the show informed the Times of India that Sachin's latest reports have come negative. He has recovered and is currently resting at home. However, the actor will not be returning to sets for YRKKH for shoots soon. This is because the writers will have to think for his comeback track. It so happened that when Sachin had tested positive for COVID-19, YRKKH's track was completely focused on his character (Manish). It was shown that Manish has lost his memory and Kartik (his son) is taking care of him.

However, when the actor was detected with the virus, and could not shoot, the makers had to shift the track. So, it will take some time, before Sachin can resume the shoots. The source further added that the makers are working on Sachin's comeback track in the show, as the current story does not revolve around him. 'The writers will have to think of a new angle. Till then, Sachin will rest and recuperate, so that he can start shooting on the sets soon, shared the source.

Along with Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar and Swati Chitnis had also tested COVID-19 positive. The actors were quarantined at home, and the shooting continued without them.

