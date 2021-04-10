Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Serial Update: Naira to wake up from coma; Sirat finds the love of her life

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to witness a huge twist as Naira will come out of coma and Sirat falls in love with Ranveer.

The TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is regarded as one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows in India. The show has a vast viewership among people of all ages. The audience love the chemistry between the leads of the show, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The recent plot of the show has brought the huge drama in the lives of Kartik and his family. There is an entry of the past lover of Sirat and it has completely changed the equation between Kartik and Sirat.

In the previous episodes, Kartik had proposed to Sirat for the sake of his children as she is a look-alike of his wife Naira. Sirat gets confused and was unable to decide as daadi suggests that it was not a bad idea. But, before they could go ahead further, there is the entry of her past lover, played by Karan Kundrra. Now Sirat gets drawn towards him and Kartik also feels that he has no feelings for Sirat. He only loves his wife Naira.

He is happy for Sirat that she got her first love, Ranveer back in her life. Kartik also explains to Kairav that Sirat also needs to be happy in her life and her happiness is with her first love Ranveer.

But then comes a big twist in the show as it showed Naira is alive and has been in a coma for all this time. It is shown that she is going to gain consciousness very soon, but what will happen next is a mystery.

The show is produced by Rajan Shahi and it airs on Star Plus and is streamed on Hotstar.

