Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shahbaz Khan to enter the show as Ranveer’s father

The popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets a new plot twist with the entry of a new character played by Shahbaz Khan, who is willing to stop the marriage of Ranveer and Sirat.

There is going to be a new plot twist in the most popular and longest-running TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is the audience's favourite for years for its gripping storyline and excellent acting of the cast. The actors of the show Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, entertain the fans with their charming romantic chemistry. There is a huge fan following of Kartik and Naira. In the present plot, the role of Naira has been replaced by her look-alike Sirat, who is an aspiring boxer. As per the story, Kartik and Sirat agree to get married for the sake of their children. But with the entry of Ranveer, played by Karan Kundrra, the situation gets complicated. He is the first love of Sirat and proposes to marry her. Kartik decides to step down and asks Sirat to marry Ranveer.

But as they start preparations for getting married, there is the entry of the father of Ranveer. There is an introduction of the new character, which is played by the experienced actor Shahbaz Khan. It is shown that he is against the marriage of Sirat and Ranveer. The actor will be entering the show right before the marriage of his son.

He will be playing the role of Narendra Nath Chauhan and has entered the show to sabotage the marriage. When Ranveer wanted to marry Sirat earlier, his father tried to kill her. But somehow Ranveer saved her, and this whole situation led to the separation of the couple. Now, what new troubles will be brought by Ranveer’s father, is yet to be determined.

Shahbaz Khan is a very popular actor and has worked in numerous shows including Maharana Pratap, Santoshi Maa, and Afsar Bitiya, etc. He will be entering the show produced by Director’s Kut.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer proposed Sirat for marriage but Sirat has doubts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×