Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s little co star Tanmay Rishi to get replaced?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi, who plays the role of Kairav on the show, will not be replaced in the view of the guidelines. The Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's show will resume from July 13.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be witnessing a new spicy and comical twist as it returns with fresh episodes from July 13. The Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan show has always received a lot of love and to keep up the entertainment factor, changes have been made in the script. According to the guidelines, child actors are prohibited from entering the sets, it was being speculated that their little co-star Tanmay Rishi will be replaced. Tanmay plays the role of Kaira's son Kairav on the show. 

However, it can be safely confirmed that there is no replacement happening. In fact, Tanmay has been shooting on his phone from his home. Yes, you read it right. His father confirmed the same to us and said, "Tanmay is comfortable and happy shooting from home. Yes, he misses the set." Well, till things don't return to normal, this is how it is going to be. Apart from this, the senior actors above the age of 65 too are protesting against the guidelines. 

Speaking of YRKKH, the show will also see a new entry who will play the love interest for Tina, Naira's different identity. This entire drama is going to get chaotic and interesting for the audience. Fans are already excited to see Shivangi return in a double role, of Naira and Tina. The promo for the show was trending on YouTube and the makers have pulled up their socks to ensure the entertainment going!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

