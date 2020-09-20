Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan sprinkle romance during the baby shower; Watch

Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan's (Kartik) romantic dance during the baby shower ceremony in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will leave Kaira fans enthralled. Take a look.

It is said, 'Parenthood is the best feeling in the world.' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's adorable couple Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are enjoying this feeling for the second time in their lives. It is known that Kartik and Naira are expecting their second child after Kairav. The news of a new member soon joining the family has left everyone utterly happy, and Kaira cannot contain their happiness.

In the upcoming track, Kartik will plan a special baby shower ceremony for her ladylove Naira, making her feel extra special and loved. Some glimpses of Kaira's special godh bharai (baby shower) ceremony are doing rounds of social media, and the duo's romance will leave you enthralled. Kartik and Naira will share some romantic moments together. They will dance on the melodious song 'Mere Sonheya' from Kabir Singh starring and Kiara Advani. Yes, the duo will sprinkle love as they try to match steps together, of course keeping in mind the baby's safety.

A dotting husband Kartik will also go down on his knees to express his love for Naira, and this moment will certainly leave Kaira fans shedding tears of joy. Throughout the godh bharai (baby shower) sequence, the duo will be soaked in love, and they will make the most of each moment from their special day.

In the video, Shivangi is seen dolled up in a golden embroidered peach kurta with a scalloped hem. She accessorized her look with heavy statement jewellery including a maang tika, nose ring, heavy earrings, and a matching necklace. However, it was the red bridal dupatta that added charm to her overall look. Mohsin looked suave in a black sherwani with mirror work on it. Needless to say, both Shivangi and Mohsin looked appealing in their attires for the special sequence on YRKKH.

Shivangi also shared a BTS picture from the shoots, wherein she is seen trying her hands on the piano, and her musical side is completely adorable. The smile on her face makes it evident that the actress is thoroughly enjoying this heartwarming sequence on the show.

Meanwhile, some unexpected twists and turns are awaited in Kaira's love story in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Are you excited to see how Kartik and Naira's new journey unfolds? Let us know in the comment section below.

