  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Janmashtami ethnic look leaves Kaira fans amazed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan's (Kartik) are all set to enthrall fans with the Janmashtami celebrations in the show. Kaira's traditional look for the festival is out, and fans can't stop gushing. Take a look at the BTS pictures here.
26590 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Janmashtami ethnic look leaves Kaira fans amazedYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Janmashtami ethnic look leaves Kaira fans amazed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles has managed to keep fans hooked for a long time. While viewers might have been a little disappointed with YRKKH's post lockdown storyline, the current track has revived their interests. According to the ongoing story, Kartik and Naira are putting their best foot forward to keep Manish happy, find the person behind his accident, and help him get his memory back. 

Though the story is quite intense right now, the upcoming episodes will be light-hearted, as the Goenka family will gear up to celebrate the auspicious festivals of Janmashtami. Gokulasthami celebrations will take place in YRKKH's forthcoming episodes, and Shivangi and Moshin's Janmashtami ethnic looks have left Kaira fans amazed. Yes, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's looks for YRKKH's Janmashtami episode have been revealed and fans can't stop gushing over the duo. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi shows her swag in an oversized hoodie; See Photo

The BTS pictures from the Janmashtami puja are doing rounds on social media, and fans of Naira and Kartik are mightly impressed. In the photos, Shivangi is seen dolled up in a beautiful yellow lehenga with heavy embroidery and jewelry, while Mohsin is dressed in a red kurta. As usual, Kartik and Naira look adorable together, and they complement each other well. Kartik, Naira, and the Goenka family will celebrate Janmashtami with full zeal and enthusiasm following all traditional rituals as they mark Lord Krishna's birthday. 

Take a look at BTS pictures of Kaira's Janmashtami look here: 

Meanwhile, Shivangi and Mohsin featured in their first music video together titled 'Baarish' which received an overwhelming response form fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shivangi and Mohsin's Janmashtami ethnic look? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi shares an adorable VIDEO with her 'baby' Tanmay on his birthday

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement