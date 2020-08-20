Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Janmashtami ethnic look leaves Kaira fans amazed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan's (Kartik) are all set to enthrall fans with the Janmashtami celebrations in the show. Kaira's traditional look for the festival is out, and fans can't stop gushing. Take a look at the BTS pictures here.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles has managed to keep fans hooked for a long time. While viewers might have been a little disappointed with YRKKH's post lockdown storyline, the current track has revived their interests. According to the ongoing story, Kartik and Naira are putting their best foot forward to keep Manish happy, find the person behind his accident, and help him get his memory back.

Though the story is quite intense right now, the upcoming episodes will be light-hearted, as the Goenka family will gear up to celebrate the auspicious festivals of Janmashtami. Gokulasthami celebrations will take place in YRKKH's forthcoming episodes, and Shivangi and Moshin's Janmashtami ethnic looks have left Kaira fans amazed. Yes, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's looks for YRKKH's Janmashtami episode have been revealed and fans can't stop gushing over the duo.

The BTS pictures from the Janmashtami puja are doing rounds on social media, and fans of Naira and Kartik are mightly impressed. In the photos, Shivangi is seen dolled up in a beautiful yellow lehenga with heavy embroidery and jewelry, while Mohsin is dressed in a red kurta. As usual, Kartik and Naira look adorable together, and they complement each other well. Kartik, Naira, and the Goenka family will celebrate Janmashtami with full zeal and enthusiasm following all traditional rituals as they mark Lord Krishna's birthday.

Take a look at BTS pictures of Kaira's Janmashtami look here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi and Mohsin featured in their first music video together titled 'Baarish' which received an overwhelming response form fans. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shivangi and Mohsin's Janmashtami ethnic look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

