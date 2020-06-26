Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's photos from the sets have fans excited

Shoots have now resumed and some of the shows that are now all set to go back on-air include the likes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, and a few others. See some photos from the YRKKH sets here.

The Coronavirus outbreak brought everything to a halt, including the entertainment industry and hence, no movies or shows were being shot. However, after the three months of lockdown, shoots have now begun to resume given the permission for the same and hence, Film City (Mumbai) has opened its gates to multiple shows to resume shooting. Some of the shows that have started the shoot include Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, Kundali Bhagya, and a few others.

Photos from the sets of various shows have been doing the rounds on the internet and well, some on-set photos of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka everyone's beloved Kaira. While one photo sees them busy in a scene that they seem to be shooting, there are also photos of the precautions that are being taken on the sets and well, while this is exciting, we are sure it also sounds a tad bit scary for it is, especially given the number of people on the sets.

Check out Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's photos here:

Meanwhile, the shoot was supposed to be resumed earlier this week, however, there were certain disagreements between the producer association the CINTAA, FWICE. However, it was just a day ago that they all came to a consensus and agreed-upon rules and regulations to be followed, including the 8-hour shifts, the compensation, and other things. While we hope for the safety of everyone on the sets, we bet fans are excited to see their favourites back in actions.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×