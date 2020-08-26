Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's show to focus on Kaira moments in upcoming track?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a track change soon with Sachin Tyagi and a few cast members testing COVID 19 positive. Read.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shoot has been stalled after three of their actors including Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar tested COVID 19 positive. According to sources, the show will resume shoot by weekend after following all the SoPs. YRKKH stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have tested negative for COVID 19 and have been advised to rest for a couple of days before they resume shoot.

As we had earlier reported that the show might now focus on the Keerti bit in the coming episodes due to Sachin Tyagi testing positive. Buzz is that in order to fill the gaps, Shivangi and Mohsin might be seen reliving Kaira moments in episodes which will act as fillers. Meanwhile, while Sachin Tyagi and Samir Onkar might rejoin the cast after proper treatment and rest, but Swati might take a month or more to resume shoot keeping in mind her age factor. The makers want to ensure she is properly rested before she gets back.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most followed shows on Indian Television, produced by Rajan Shahi. The show has been running for 12 years now and continues to top in TRP list. Shivangi and Mohsin joined the show four years back and have received equal love from fans. They recently completed 4 years to Kaira and fans had showered them with immense love on the milestone.

The show airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday.

