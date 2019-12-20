Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan celebrate the feat of 1000 episodes of Kaira on sets

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi aka everyone's beloved Kaira has completed 1000 episodes and celebrations arose on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is definitely one of those shows that has been in the news constantly, courtesy the lead pair of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Apart from recently completing the feat of 3000 episodes, next up, the leading duo of Kartik and Naira aka Kaira, has now completed a whopping 1000 episodes and well, if nothing, it sure called for celebrations. Fans made sure to take to social media and trend #1000episodesofKaira, but on sets too, celebrations were on in full swing.

As the two have now completed 1000 episodes together, they were overwhelmed with gifts and cakes from fans on the sets, and photos and videos of the same have been doing the rounds on the internet. Both Shivangi and Mohsin seem elated at this feat, and while they have constantly expressed gratitude for the same, the two continue to celebrate the feat in the form of these gifts and cakes from fans all over.

Check out the videos:

Talking about the chemistry that the duo brings on-screen, both Shivangi and Mohsin, in an exclusive chat, told us, "“Even we don’t know! (Sigh) Its been the same since day one when we did not even know each other when we met for the mock shoots. She was shooting with a lot of Kartiks and I had my mock shoot with another girl as well. But, then when it was our turn, the director left it on us to create a moment and we just did a proposal act and since then its been the same. We just respond to each other’s actions. It is a very organic process."

