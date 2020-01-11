Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan pose for a perfect family photo for Kaira's reunion

It looks like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are soon in for a treat because Kaira's milan is underway. Check out this photo.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been waiting for the Kaira milan ever since the leap came into place and now that it has been a couple of weeks since that happened, and the truth about Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) is about to be unveiled, it would be right to say that the moment is almost here. All the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan fans, aka the Kaira fans are in for a treat because it is only a matter of time that their beloved Kaira along with Kairav will become one big happy family.

Here's a photo of Shivangi, Mohsin and the adorable kid from what looks like their marriage sequence ahead. Shivangi as Naira makes for a beautiful bride in the red outfit and all that jewelry of hers makes her look absolutely stunning. Mohsin, on the other hand, is wearing a black kurta and the two of them pose for a happy photo with their on-screen son Kairav. From what we saw in the promo of next week's episode, this is going to be the happy moment fans have been waiting for.

Check out Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's photo here:

With that, the two will get their happy ending all over again, and this time, may be it will last for a little longer. What do you have to say about this photo and are you happy with the Kaira reunion that is going to happen soon, like really soon? Drop your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

