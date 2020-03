Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin Khan starrer will NOT have a generation leap

After announcing about the generation leap last year in the month of November, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi has denied it now.

The biggest and longest-running show on Indian Television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles is one of the much loved daily soap as well. In the month of November last year, producer Rajan Shahi sharing a cryptic post had announced the biggest and inevitable leap in the show which was supposed to take place in February 2020. He also gave a hint at the “the next generation of his most loved jodi” to be introduced which left fans perplexed if Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show or either of them.

However, it looks like no such thing is happening any time soon in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Producer Rajan Shahi has denied this news and said to India Forums that he thinks only he and his creative team don't know this. Well, as per his post last year which said, "BIGGEST LEAP FEB 2020 ON BIGGEST SHOW IS INEVITABLE #NOBODY IS BIGGER THAN A SHOW#BE IT ANYBODY # HUMILITY RESPECT TOWARD A SHOW # HAVE WITH MY DKP TEAM IN THE PAST PROVED THAT #WE LOVE CHALLENGES #2020 FEBURARY #LEAP SOON IN AND ON "BIGGEST SHOW I HAVE PRODUCED TILL DATE AND BIGGEST LEAP" # A BOLD BUT A COLLECTIVE CALL STEP TO "START AFRESH WITH A SELECTED CAST "FEB 2020 " I WILL NOT REPEAT PAST MISTAKE #SO BEST OF LUCK TO MY BEHIND THE SCENES STRENGHT OF CREATIVES WRITERS DIRECTORS AND PRODUCTION# BIGGEST SHOW BIGGEST LEAP #NOBODY IS ABOVE A SHOW A NEW GENERATINON OF MY MOST LOVED JODI", everyone expected a lot of twists and turns in the show. But it looks like nothing sort of is happening any time soon.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus outbreak brought in a tad bit of delay in the online TRPs last week but as per the online TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan with topped the chart list with 37.8 points.

Credits :Latestly

