Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan & team are elated as they shoot together post lockdown

Some new pictures of Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team have arrive directly from the sets of the show, and it will leave fans intrigued for the upcoming storyline. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans have been eagerly waiting to watch new episodes of the show from the past three months. And finally next week, their long wait is going to get over, as fresh episodes of YRKKH will air from July 13 (2020). However, with each passing day, the curiosity to know what will happen in Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) life has been getting bigger and better. Moreover, the new prom of the show, showing a double role of everyone's beloved Naira has left the show's fans yearning to decode the new storyline.

While the new and interesting plot will only be revealed in a few days, we have got something that will surely leave all Kaira lovers you intrigued. Well, we have got our hands on some recent pictures from the sets of the show, wherein the YRKKH team was shooting to entertain their fans. The pictures show Moshin and Shivangi in their onscreen avatars. In one photo, Mohsin is seen all suited up, while Shivangi is draped in a red saree, like a beautiful quintessential bahu. In another photo, the onscreen duo are seen indulging in a conversation, as Mohsin sits on the bed, and Shivangi is trying to convince him for something, and her eyes look extremely notorious.

The entire YRKKH team also posed for a 'perfect picture'. They all looked elated to be shooting together again after a three-month-long break. Everyone flashed their beaming smile for the photo and they also maintained a decent distance owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Take a look at some rare pictures from the YRKKH sets here:

Well, these pictures, sure reveal that something is exciting coming up for YRKKH fans. Are you excited to see Kaira's new and twisted chemsitry on the show again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×