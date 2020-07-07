Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi & Mohsin’s latest pic as Kaira makes fans excited for new episodes

In a new picture of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan from the new promo, the former is seen playing the quintessential bahu with a pallu and sari while Mohsin is dressed handsomely.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be airing new episodes from July 13. The shoot for the show was stalled temporarily post the lockdown was announced in March. The fans of the show had been waiting with bated breath to see how the story progresses given that there has been a break of three months already. In a new picture of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan from the new promo, the former is seen playing the quintessential bahu with a pallu and sari while Mohsin is dressed handsomely.

The new promo for the show reveals that Naira will be seen playing double role as Naira and Tina, a disguise she had opted for previously on the show. The entire family will be seen playing this role for a deal they need to get through. The new promo has been received pretty well by the audience but fans wonder what about Kairav? Well, that is something which will be revealed over the period. For now, the first pictures of the two from the sets from last week had gone viral. Both Shivangi and Mohsin have completed four years as Kaira and are one of the most loved pairs. The show has completed 11 years of telecast and is one of the most watched shows on Indian Television.

Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi had in a video revealed what kind of precautions are being taken on sets post lockdown. Mohsin said, “When we actors come on the sets, they check our body temperature, oxygen level, and they sanitize every room and the entire set two-three times a day. So this is an appreciation video to thank all you guys for being extra careful and doing their extra bit and following all the protocols.”

“Given personal chair with our names labelled. The set is super clean, the toilets are very clean and there are dustbins everywhere, everyone wears mask and face shield, all the protocols are being followed properly. We all are taking all the safety measures and I just want to thank Rajan sir for making us feel super safe and secure,” Shivangi added.

