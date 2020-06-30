  1. Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin starrer gets a new twist, New episodes to air from July 13

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bring fresh new episodes and well, the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer is not going to be the same old show anymore.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are in for a treat as there is so much more that continues to keep coming in after glimpses of what did Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first day at shoot post lockdown looked like. On the day the team of the show started shootings, fans had taken to social media to trend their beloved Kaira and well, let us all agree, we had little to no idea about what is going to be in store once the show comes back on the screens.

And well, it looks like we finally know what is going to be in store given the new promo that has been doing the rounds and it looks super interesting, to say the least. We will witness a rather new double dhamaal twist on the show and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira aka Tina is about to have two different, contrasting roles on-screen while Kartik is definitely going to be in for a roller-coaster ride amid everything that has been going on, that is what it seems at least.

Meanwhile, other shows that have also resumed shooting include the likes of Naagin 4, Kumkum Bhagya, and a few others. While all shows will have different on-air dates, YRKKH is going to go on air from July 13, 2020, and well while it might seem a little too far right now, it is going to be a matter of just two weeks and fans will get to see our favourites back on screen.

