Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin's onscreen romance will make fans hearts flutter; See Pics

Some new romantic pictures of Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan's (Kartik) from the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been doing rounds, and it will leave Kaira fans in awe. Take a look.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming track is going to leave Kaira fans extremely excited as some 'good news' is going to knock the duo's doors. Well, a promo of the show had previously revealed that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) are going to embrace parenthood once again. Yes, the onscreen couple is going to welcome their second child soon. Now, it looks like in the upcoming episode, Naira will give this 'happy news' to Kartik, the duo will go bonkers.

Yes, as Naira will tell Kartik about her pregnancy, he will not be able to contain his excitement. Not only Kartik, but even Naira will go berserk, and Kaira will have their 'special moment' together. While the episode will air tonight, some pictures from Kartik and Naira falling in love all over again after this good news has been doing rounds on social media. In the pictures, Kartik and Naira are seen spending some romantic time together. Kaira's adorable romance is in the forthcoming episode is certainly going to make their fans' hearts flutter with love and excitement.

Well, it is said that there's no beautiful feeling that becoming parents, Kartik and Naira are going to experience it for the second time. So, certainly, the soon-to-be parents are going to be on cloud nine, and their happiness is going to know no boundaries.

Take a look at Kaira's romantic pictures from YRKKH here:

While Kaira will be blessed with their second munchkin soon, Kairav will also become a big brother soon. It would be interesting to see how Kaira's family and baby boy Kairav reacts to this happy-happy news. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to witness this new track on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

