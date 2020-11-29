Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi, Moshin's show to see NEW entry post leap; Problems await in Kaira's life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan is all set to add a new character to the show post leap. The new entrant will create huge troubles in Naira and Kartik's love life. Read on to know about the twists in YRKKH.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to introduce a 'new and interesting track' for viewers now. The show will take a time leap of two months, post which Naira (Shivangi) and Kartik's (Mohsin Khan) will change completely. It is already known that Kartik and Naira will leave the Goenka house after an ugly tiff with Samarth and Gayu. The couple will then head to Mumbai, the city of dreams, to begin a new life at a new place.

Kaira fans have been eagerly waiting to see how they mark their entry in Mumbai and start afresh. However, the makers of YRKKH, have planned another 'surprise' for the audience as they are all set to introduce a new character in the show. Yes, a new entry is going to take place in Shivangi and Mohsin's show, which will create a lot of troubles in Naira and Kartik's life. The new face to enter is none other than Vrushika Mehta, who is known for her role in Dil Dosti Dance aka D3.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator due to COVID; Mom alleges husband of being 'fraud'

According to the latest reports in the Times of India, Vrushika has been roped in to play the role of Ridhima, a psychiatrist. Ridhima's entry will lead to trouble in Naira and Kartik's love life. A source informed TOI that Vrushika will play the character of a psychiatrist, who will get attached to Naira and Kartik's son Kairav while treating him. She will get so attached to Kairav that she will not let Naira be close to him. Not only this, but it is is also revealed that eventually, Vrushika's character (Ridhima) will fall in love with Kartik..

However, nobody from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team for Vrsuhika has confirmed this development yet. But, if this happens, it will certainly, make viewers glued to the screens. Naira and Kartik's new journey in Mumbai starts tomorrow, i.e. November 30 on YRKKH. So, don't miss out on the new episodes of the show. What are your thoughts on this new twist? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: YRKKH's Mohsin Khan celebrates '4 & half years of Kaira' as he drops perfect PIC with Shivangi Joshi aka Naira

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×