Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shooting STOPS as Sachin Tyagi and some crew members test positive for Coronavirus

The shooting of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have come to a standstill after Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Read on to know more.

In a shocking piece of information, the shooting of popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been stopped. The shooting came to a standstill after actor Sachin Tyagi aka Manish Goenka tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on Saturday. Sachin plays the role of Kartik's father in YRKKH. The show features Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) in the lead roles. After Sachin's COVID-19 test results, the entire cast and crew of the show had undergone Coronavirus tests.

Apart from Sachin, three other people from the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team have been diagnosed with the virus. Some other crew members are awaiting their COVID-19 test results. After Sachin Tyagi was detected with the novel Coronavirus, the shoots of the daily soap opera came to a complete halt. The current track of the show focuses on Sachin Tyagi extensively, wherein it is shown that Manish has met with an accident, has lost his memory, and is behaving like a child.

The YRKKH team along with producer Rajan Shahi recently celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi (2020) as they welcomed Lord Ganesha on the sets of the show. Earlier, the shootings of another Star Plus show, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, were stalled after the lead actor Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) had contracted COVID-19.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show has been keeping the audiences hooked for many-many years now. Fans love Kartik and Naira's on-screen chemistry and fondly call them 'Kaira.' In May this year, the duo completed 4 years together on YRKKH.

