Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Aarohi blames Akshara for ruining her life

The upcoming episode of the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be full of surprises and offer a major plot twist for the audience. The episode starts with Goenkas questioning the Birlas about Abhimanyu's absence from the wedding venue. But everyone is shocked when Aarohi tells them that even Akshara is missing. Later, Aarohi shows them a photograph of Abhimanyu and Akshara going to the temple. Aarohi tells them that she won't let Akshara crush her dreams and leaves for the temple. Both the families also follow her.

Once they reach the temple, Aarohi asks Akshara that why did she steal her happiness and take away Abhi from her? Harshvardhan too blames Akshara for creating so much drama in their lives, but Manish interrupted him and says that it's Abhimanyu's fault too. Aarohi keeps blaming Akshara, but Abhimanyu stops her and says that he was never hers to begin with.

Later, Manjiri tells them that they should have spoken to the families first rather than deciding to get married on their own. Aarohi again says Akshara has destroyed her life and her dreams. She adds that she hates her. Akshara and Abhimanyu together reply that she has said enough.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Akshara that this is her last chance to speak in front of the family. He warns her that if she doesn't speak, she will lose him forever. Then Abhimanyu is seen leaving the temple. It will be interesting to see what will Akshara do to save her relationship with Abhimanyu.



