Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Akshara tries to stop Aarohi and Abhimanyu’s marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest-running shows on TV screens. The interesting plot and the fabulous acting of the cast have made it the audience’s most loved show. In the recent episode, it was seen that Akshara was admitted to the hospital, but she will finally come home. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Abhimanyu is asked to sign the discharge papers. He is reluctant in sending her home initially but later agrees. The family is happy to see Akshara back home.

Harshvardhan tells the Goenkas that they should not delay Abhimanyu’s wedding anymore. The families decide to keep Haldi the next day and the wedding the next evening. Neil informs Abhimanyu about the same and tells him that he is going to make the biggest mistake of his life. Abhimanyu tells the family that he will be a part of any ceremony only when his mother is back. But Harshvardhan insists on going ahead with the marriage.

The next day, Akshara asks Aarohi about the money, and the latter reveals the truth to her. She tells her about the admission through management quota and that she paid Rs 30 lakhs to book her seat. Akshara asks her to tell the truth to everyone, but Aarohi tells her that she wouldn’t understand it as she doesn’t dream big. Later, Aarohi gets to know that the exam is the same day as her Haldi and wedding. She requests the management if it can be postponed, and tells them that she will appear for it.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that the family members are busy in the preparations for the Haldi ceremony and wedding. Suhasini talks to Akshara about Naira and how she always did what her heartfelt was right.



