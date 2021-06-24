Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Is the closeness between Kartik and Sirat making Ranveer insecure?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ranveer will be seen doubting Sirat and Kartik’s relationship.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most loved family dramas on Indian Television. The show has been witnessing some high voltage drama of late in the storyline. So far, we saw that the Goenkas have got Sirat (played by Shivangi) married to Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra). Despite her wedding, Sirat is still attached to Kartik (played by Mohsin) and has realised her feelings for him following which she is maintaining a distance from him.

However, situations often bring the two closer despite all the efforts and looks like their proximity has started affecting Ranveer as the wheels in his minds have started churning. In the upcoming episode, Ranveer will be seen overhearing his father talking to someone about Sirat and Kartik staying in the same hotel room. While this makes Ranveer conscious, however, it wasn’t the truth. Instead, Sirat had dropped something on Kartik clothes, he went to the room to change it. This isn’t all. Sirat will also hurt herself in the meantime and Kartik will come to her rescue. And while Kartik will be cleaning her wound, Ranveer will end up calling her and the call will be answered by Kartik instead of Sirat.

Ranveer will be shocked to realise that Kartik and Sirat are together which further adds on to his doubtful thoughts and their proximity is likely to make him insecure. Now it will be interesting to see if Kartik and Sirat’s equation will affect the latter’s marriage with Ranveer in the coming episodes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

