Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Dadi to REVEAL Vedika's truth and announce Kaira's remarriage

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi will be seen exposing Vedika's ugly truth to the family. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show will now be gearing up for more drama with new twists and turns. In the past, we've seen Vedika putting all efforts to create misunderstanding and trouble in Kartik and Naira's life. She not only does the fake kidney donation, but also plans an attack hurt Naira and stop her from revealing the truth. But, as it is said that the truth cannot be hidden for long, so Vedika will be exposed in the upcoming episode.

While we all were wanting Naira to bring out Vedika's ugly reality before Kartik, but she failed several times. But, now finally Naira will reveal Vedika's truth. In the past, Dadi too had made numerous efforts to defeat Vedika boldly, but couldn't succeed. After Kartik and Naira's big revelation, Dadi also brings out Vedika's truth in front of the entire Goenka and Singhania family. But, rather than punishing her, she forgives Vedika and asks her to leave the house and move on in life.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pankhuri Awasthy: I'll do only lead roles; Don’t mind playing negative character

Not only this, Dadi will also announce Kartik and Naira’s remarriage. Yes, our beloved Kaira will finally remarry each other in the same traditional manner. In the latest promos makers gave us a glimpse of Kaira's marraige, wherein Naria is seen clad in a red lehenga choli which is heavily embellished, while Kartik complimented her in an embellished sherwani set.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role completed 11 years of the telecast on January 12. The show will be taking a huge leap soon in February. What are your thoughts on the upcoming track of the show? Are you excited to see Kaira's vivah again? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More