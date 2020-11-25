Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik and Naira aka Kaira to shift to Mumbai after two months leap?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) is all set to take a new turn, as Kaira's story is going to take a two-month leap. Here's what will happen in YRKKH next.

When you think of a show that has successfully kept viewers glued to TV screens for years together, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's name will be the first on the list. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Moshin Khan (Kartik) in the lead roles, is the longest-running show on Indian Television. With its interesting twists and turns, YRKKH has made a special place in viewers' hearts and is now irreplaceable.

Kartik and Niara have been mesmerizing fans with the chemistry for the last four and half years. While fans love their romance onscreen, the current story revolves around Kaira facing difficulty. The two started a new journey of their life recently as they welcomed their second child a baby girl and now are all set to go through another big change in life. Wondering what it is? Well, Kartik and Naira will shift to Mumbai. Yes, you read that right, Kaira will move to the city of dreams - Mumbai soon.

If you have been watching the show closely, you might know that Kartik and Naira have been in disagreement with Samarth and Gayu. The two couples have been at loggerheads with each other, and it is because of Kairav. Samarth and Gayu have been blaming Kairav for the mess that is created in their lives. Amidst this, Kartik and Naira will take a huge decision that will change their lives.

In the upcoming episodes of YRKKH, Kartik and Naira will move out of the Goenka house and will decide to move to Mumbai. With this, the show will take a two months leap, will introduce a fresh track for YRKKH fans. Kaira fans will get to see how they try to settle in Mumbai and the challenges that they will face with this sudden change.

Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi won the Best Jodi of the year award at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards last night. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for this new track in YRKKH? Let us know in the comment section below.

