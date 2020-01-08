Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik and Naira dream about getting remarried

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for some high-voltage drama with Vedika getting exposed. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for some interesting twists and turns. The audience hooked to the screens as Naira and dadi will soon expose Vedika's reality. In the last episode, we saw that Naira entered the Christmas party as Santa Clause. Vedika had organized the same and did not invite Naira as she does not want her in Goenka's house and near Kartik any more. She will get a hint of her being the Santa Claus, however, Dadi, who has been helping Naira to get proof against Vedika, dressed up and came in front of Vedika as Santa. Meanwhile, Naira understood that the person is getting paid for the surgery. As we reported earlier, Kartik will get to know about Vedika's fake donation drama and will oust her from his life.

Talking about the upcoming track, Naira will not punish Vedika as she just wants to make her realize her mistake. Kartik will get extremely happy as Vedika will finally leave the couple and he will be happy as Vedika will no more be his responsibility. We will also see how Kartik will dream about his and Naira's re-marriage and he will be seen dancing in the wedding outfit. Naira too will imagine their wedding. Will their dreams turn into reality? Only time will tell.

