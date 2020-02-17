Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik and Naira to get separated again post generation leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is soon going to take a leap leaving Kartik and Naira's life in a turmoil. Here's what you can expect.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role has been doing wonders on the TRP charts. The makers are keeping #Kaira fans hooked with new twists and turns. As per the current track of the show, Kartik and Naira are at loggerheads with each other due to Luv and Kush. While Naira wants to give the duo a stern punishment and take a legal action, Kartik is against Naira's decision as he doesn't want to see them behind the bars. Thus, Kartika and Naira are clashing due to difference of opinions. Also, Kush's fake suicide attempt have take a toll over their relationship.

Now, the upcoming track is going to leave Kaira fans utterly disappointed and disheartened. Well, Naira will not bow down to Kartik's views and will be adamant to get Luv and Kush arrested. She will approach the cops and ensure the two are jailed unbeknownst to the Goenka family. Naira's action will leave Kartik completely shocked. He will fume in anger as he took the call sans his consent and will decide to stand by his brothers. He will be in favour of his brothers and decide to part ways with Naira.

Yes, you read that right! Kartik and Naira will again be separated following their big disagreement. Not only this, the show will also take a generation leap. Well, it would be interesting to see what happens in the show next. Will they sort out their differences or walk on different paths forever? Only time wil tell, until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

