Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik and Naira to lose out on the eye witness?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is about to witness yet another twist in the turn of upcoming events and here's what is going to happen after all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently dealing with a rather delicate subject and that has brought the lives of everyone to a crossroad. On one hand, there is Trisha, who is having a difficult time trying to keep up, and on the other, there are Luv and Kush, who don't seem to be bothered after what they did. However, in the fight for what is right, Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) have had to take sides and go against their own family, creating rifts and causing fights.

We will see in the episode ahead how Trisha will recall another eye witness who can help them while she narrates story, however, it looks like the two will fall into trouble when they will come to know that the balloon seller that they were actually counting on, has been threatened by someone before they could actually meet him and so, he is reluctant on going to the court with them to give a statement since he is worried about his life.

What do you think is going to happen and how will Kartik and Naira find out the truth? Will Trisha be able to get justice for what has happened to her, or will this fight continue for even longer? Well, only time will tell what happens and how will this fight end.

