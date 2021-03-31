Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik proposes Sirat for marriage; how will Sirat react?

Sirat is shocked when Kartik proposes to her for marriage, and recalled her troubled past. Kartik feels guilty of betraying Naira, but Dadi consoles him.

The TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most popular and longest-running shows on Indian television sets. People love to see the romantic chemistry between the lead actors of the show, Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi. But with the twist in the plot of the show, the lead pair was separated due to the death of Naira. But the absence is fulfilled by the entry of her look-alike Sirat. In an upcoming twist, Kartik asks Sirat to marry him.

Sirat is a look-alike of Kartik’s wife Naira and she had come in the Goenka house for the sake of the health of Naira’s son Kairav. Kartik asks her to stay back in the house till Kairav is fine again, and Sirat obliges. Sirat is a city-bred girl with different thinking and aims to become a professional boxer.

Kartik supports her dreams and even fights for her in numerous instances. But his proposal to marry him for the sake of his son becomes too much to digest for Sirat. Kartik takes the step as Manish questions him about his relationship with Sirat.

But Kartik feels guilty for even saying this as he feels that he has betrayed Naira. He curses himself for hurting Naira as well as Sirat. But Dadi tells him that marrying Sirat is not a wrong thought, but he must apologize to Sirat for taking her friendship for granted.

In another scene, Sirat is hurt by the news as she is plagued by the pain of a past lover, who discarded her. Hence, it becomes very difficult for Sirat to forgive Kartik.

