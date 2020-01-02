Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik strikes a deal with Vedika and will reveal it to Naira

Vedika has donated her kidney to Naira, however, she asked Kartik to stay with her and leave Naira. Read on to know what Kartik decides.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows and the track of Naira getting injured and Vedika donating her kidney has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. In the last episode, we saw that Vedika gives her one of the kidneys for Naira and everybody thanked her, however, Vedika asked Kartik to stay with her forever. Kartik was in dilemma initially and later, he agreed to her terms.

Much to fans' dismay, we may witness Naira and Kartik will get separated again. Yes, you read it right! Their eternal love will not get fulfilled it seems. Talking about the upcoming track, the same will focus on separation. Kartik will crack a deal with Vedika and he will reveal about their deal to Naira as soon as she gains conscious. What will Naira think about their deal? Will the heartbreak result in something very bad? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Dadi will be very angry with Vedika's move. She will tell her that she will never accept her as Kartik's wife. She will explain how forced relationships will never work out and how she will be never happy. Speaking of the show, YRKKH recently celebrated a 3000 episode milestone. As per Rajan Shahi's Instagram post, viewers will see a huge leap and may include a new star cast as well.

