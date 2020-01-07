Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Kartik strongly reacts to Vedika's fake kidney donation to Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been showcasing some high voltage drama. Kartik will get to know about Vedika's fake kidney donation.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been showcasing engrossing track. We saw how Naira fell sick and Vedika gave one of her kidneys. And now, we saw that Vedika has faked the transplant of the kidney with the help of Pallavi and their plan will get disclosed. Naira and Dadi learned that Vedika lied to them and they are now looking for strong proof that will help them to expose her. For the unversed, Vedika blackmailed Kartik by saying that she is giving the kidney and saved Naira's life and she has no one and in return, she wants Kartik to stay with her. Kartik revealed the same to Naira and she was now very heartbroken. However, Naira learned that Vedika has faked the whole transplant and will now expose her. We also saw that Vedika has to meet Umesh, who has been demanding more money.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Naira with the help of Dadi will get the proofs and they will reveal it to Kartik. He will be very furious and will throw X-ray reports on Vedika’s face. He will ask her dirty conspiracy and why she faked that she donated the kidney. A major showdown between Kartik, Naira and Vedika will take place during the Christmas party.

It would be really interesting to see how Vedika will react to it and how she will finally leave the couple. Much fans' happiness, we will finally see Naira and Kartik reuniting. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

