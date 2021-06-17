Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Mauri to confront Sirat about her feelings for Kartik

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat will be seen keeping a distance from Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead, has been witnessing some interesting twists in the plot these days which has managed to keep the audience intrigued. So far, we have seen how Kartik (played by Mohsin) and the Goenka family got Sirat (played by Shivangi) to Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra). While Sirat had started her life with Ranveer, she continues to worry about Kartik and Kairav. It appeared like Sirat is aware of her feelings for Kartik and is keeping her distance.

This isn’t all. When Kartik had decided to make Sirat the brand ambassador of his new women boxing team, she continues to keep a distance from him. However, it was Mauri who asked her to be a part of the event it will be an embarrassing moment for Kartik. Following this, Sirat becomes a part of the event virtually and speaks to everyone via a video call. Now the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a new twist as Mauri will question Sirat about her behaviour towards Kartik and even confront her about her feelings for him.

Undoubtedly, Sirat is perplexed about the situation. On the other hand, Ranveer overhears Mauri and Sirat’s conversation. It will be interesting to see if Sirat will confess her feelings for Kartik and if Ranveer will lose his calm over Sirat and use it against her in the coming days. Clearly, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming up with a high voltage drama.

